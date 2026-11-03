FinTech Week opens

The 11th edition of the five-day Hong Kong FinTech Week kicked off today at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, drawing over 1,000 government and business leaders and around 800 exhibitors and startups.

Opening the event, Chief Executive John Lee highlighted the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s inaugural Five-Year Plan, underscoring the city’s role as a multi-hub powerhouse and driving regional synergy with Shenzhen and the wider Greater Bay Area through the Northern Metropolis serving as a new “South-North dual engine”.

Mr Lee said: “Less than two months ago, the Hong Kong SAR Government unveiled Hong Kong’s first-ever Five-Year Plan for Economic & Social Development. It is closely aligned with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, which sets out a clear direction for Hong Kong to leverage its strengths and better integrate into, and serve, the overall national development.”

“Our inaugural Five-Year Plan portrays Hong Kong’s outlook for businesses, investors and innovators, helping you capitalise on the far-reaching promise of Hong Kong – the abundance of opportunities arising from national and global development,” Mr Lee added.

Mainland enterprises turned out in force. The Shenzhen Fintech Association brought a delegation for the fourth consecutive year, expanding its group to 20 companies, viewing Hong Kong as an ideal “super-connector” and a strategic springboard for global expansion.

Meanwhile, the Zhongguancun Fintech Industry Development Alliance highlighted Hong Kong’s capital market as a vital gateway for scaling Mainland tech firms onto the global stage.

The alliance’s Secretary-General added that the city leverages its rich concentration of financial institutions and international talent pool.

International delegations also seized the spotlight. A Malaysian delegation focused on artificial intelligence and virtual asset technologies, highlighting cross-gateway opportunities connecting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations markets.

“Hong Kong has always been the financial institution hub. Therefore, to penetrate China, I think it is best to penetrate Hong Kong first,” Malaysian delegation member Kay Moris said.

“We are looking at collaboration in terms of giving services to basically institutions in Hong Kong to penetrate into Southeast Asia and vice versa. So that we can also work as a collaborative partner to serve Hong Kong and China.”

Canada’s 20-firm delegation echoed a similar sentiment. Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (Toronto) Head of Business & Talent Attraction/Investment Promotion Christopher Chen said: “We see Hong Kong as the trading port between Canada and China. Both countries have lots of resources that they want from each other. Invest Hong Kong plays a crucial role in introducing Canadian companies to China via the Hong Kong platform.”

Mr Chen also noted that prime geography, top-tier talent, and massive assets under management solidify Hong Kong’s unmatched standing across Asia.