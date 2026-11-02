New Wah Fu Estate plan briefed

The Housing Authority today briefed the Southern District Council on the latest progress of the clearance and rehousing plan for the redevelopment of Wah Fu Estate (WFE) and consulted members on the proposed public housing development at New Wah Fu Estate (NWFE) Phase 1. The proposal has received general support.



Construction works for the proposed public housing developments in the five reception sites in Pok Fu Lam South are proceeding in an orderly manner, with the first reception estate, Wah Fu North Estate (WFNE) on Wah King Street, anticipated to be completed by late this year when residents of Wah On House and Wah Lok House will move in progressively.

The entire rehousing process is expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2027, after which demolition works will commence to clear the site for the construction of NWFE Phase 1 to meet the rehousing needs of the residents from Wah Chui House and Wah King House six years earlier.





To make effective use of public housing resources and provide diversified rehousing arrangements that meet the needs of residents affected by the clearance for the redevelopment of WFE Phase 1b, those living in Wah Cheong House, Wah Kin House and Wah Tai House who wish to transfer early to the newly completed public rental housing, the authority will launch a thinning-out exercise for these residents by offering more than 400 flats in WFNE for eligible residents' selection. Those who successfully select a flat are expected to complete the intake formalities in March next year.

The remaining four reception estates are also scheduled for completion successively between 2028 and 2031. Certain signature public spaces in the existing WFE will be recreated within the reception estates as highlights of the community.

NWFE adopted a community-oriented approach as its core design concept. Through the public engagement initiative, the design team has systematically fostered local consensus.

Additionally, the authority will continue to co-ordinate with the Highways Department's Railway Development Office and the MTR Corporation for the alignment of the South Island Line (West), the location of Wah Fu Station and the overall development planning. The master planning and design proposal for NWFE is expected to be substantially completed by the first half of 2028, and the HA will then submit a comprehensive proposal to the District Council.

“Rebuilding Wah Fu” is the design concept of NWFE Phase 1, involving the preservation and revitalisation of the existing Wah Fu (I) Shopping Centre and the “Banyan Tree Area” outside the shopping centre.

To create a larger parcel of land for the development of NWFE Phase 1, a section of the existing Wah Fu Road will be realigned. The authority will arrange gazettal of the relevant road works in early 2027 and will commence the relevant works in mid-2028.

The pedestrian facilities and road improvement works being carried out in the Pok Fu Lam South area by the Civil Engineering & Development Department are expected to be completed by 2027.Meanwhile, the MTR Corporation is currently conducting detailed planning and design for the South Island Line (West) with the project expected to be completed and in operation by 2034 or earlier.