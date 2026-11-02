CE to visit Beijing, Shanghai

Chief Executive John Lee will depart for Beijing and Shanghai tomorrow to attend the 29th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium and the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Mr Lee said that Hong Kong will continue to deepen exchanges and co-operation with the Mainland. By participating in the events, the city aims to leverage its unique role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" under the "one country, two systems" principle.

He added that Hong Kong will further consolidate its position as a two-way platform to help Mainland enterprises expand globally while attracting foreign investment. This collaborative approach seeks to explore new economic opportunities for all parties.

Mr Lee will meet Beijing officials during his stay in the city and deliver a speech at the symposium’s opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Themed "Beijing-Hong Kong Together into the 15th Five Year Plan", this year's symposium focuses on driving deeper practical co-operation. It aims to harness complementary advantages to seize growth opportunities arising from the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

Mr Lee will depart for Shanghai later on Wednesday. He will attend the opening ceremony of the ninth CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The Chief Executive is scheduled to visit the Hong Kong exhibition area and address a sub-forum at the event. He will also hold meetings with Shanghai officials to further strengthen Shanghai-Hong Kong co-operation.

Mr Lee will return to Hong Kong on Friday. Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki will serve as Acting Chief Executive during his absence.