Stage is set for Legal Week

Hong Kong Legal Week 2026 will open on Monday, bringing together legal professionals, business leaders, policymakers, academics, and leading legal organisations from around the world.

The participants will explore topics including international legal co-operation, international dispute resolution, foreign-related rule of law, lawtech and opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Themed "Collaboration & Innovation: Legal Synergy for a Shared Future" this year, the event will be held over five days.

It will kick off with the "International Institute for Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) Centenary: Regional Conference for the Asia-Pacific and Opening Ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Liaison Office" on Monday.

The 3rd Asia-Pacific International Private Law Summit will be held on Tuesday.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), an event titled "UNCITRAL’s Contribution to the International Transport of Goods in the Digital Economy – A Celebration of UNCITRAL@60 at Hong Kong Legal Week" will be held on Wednesday.

A highlight of this year's Legal Week, the Hong Kong LawTech Fest will feature dynamic exhibitions, live demonstrations and, on Thursday, the hosting of the LawTech Forum, with a focus on fostering collaboration between legal and technology professionals.

On the morning of the same day, the Fourth Legal Forum on Interconnectivity and Development will examine Hong Kong's role as an all-round international dispute resolution hub and its position in the country's development of foreign-related rule of law.

Closing the event on a high note, the Second Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Lawyers Forum will advance the "soft connectivity" of legal and dispute resolution practices in the bay area.

For live broadcasts, visit the event’s dedicated website or the Information Services Department’s webpage.