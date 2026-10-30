Election committee nominations valid

The Registration & Electoral Office (REO) today announced that the nominations of 1,115 candidates for the 2026 Election Committee Subsector (ECSS) Ordinary Elections have been declared valid.

The announcement follows determinations made by the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee.

The REO stated that 856 validly nominated candidates from 31 contested subsectors will compete for 723 seats in the ECSS Ordinary Elections to be held on November 22.

Voting will not be required for five subsectors, where 259 candidates will be returned uncontested.

The five uncontested subsectors are: Education; Sports, performing arts, culture and publication; Associations of Chinese fellow townsmen; Labour; and Representatives of Hong Kong members of relevant national organisations.

Relevant Government Gazette notices and detailed information have been uploaded to the election website.