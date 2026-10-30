Telling infrastructure stories well

Principal Assistant Secretary for Development (Works) Chris Ng notes that the programme’s many accolades represent significant recognition for both the team and the industry.

Secondary 3 student Chui Ki-hin (left) says the workshop transformed his understanding of urban planning.

Primary 5 pupil Horace Tang (left) says the interactive visit has broadened his horizons.

Jointly launched by the Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council, the “Hong Kong Infrastructure NO. 1” campaign seeks to deepen public understanding of the city’s infrastructure projects.

Through guided tours, interactive workshops, exhibitions and tailored teaching materials, the campaign shares professional engineering knowledge in an engaging and accessible way, allowing young people to explore careers in the construction industry.

Awe-inspiring visit

A group of primary school pupils toured the education centre at Plant Number 3 of the Kai Tak District Cooling System, where they learnt about the climate challenges facing Hong Kong and how the cooling system works.

Interactive exhibits helped the pupils understand the technology behind the system, while a tour of the plant’s core facilities gave them a close-up view of its large-scale machinery and extensive network of pipes.

The facility completely defied the expectations of Primary 5 pupil Horace Tang.

“I was amazed by the sheer size of the plant and its enormous pipes,” he said.

“I think the district cooling system is remarkable because it helps reduce carbon emissions and save energy. The tour has inspired me to become an engineer in the future.”

Hands-on learning

The initiative focuses on three key areas: education, public engagement and media promotion.

On the education front, the campaign organises guided tours and engineering visits, while also providing a dedicated resource centre, interactive workshops and tailored learning and teaching materials.

The construction-themed materials integrate science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, allowing students to explore subjects such as urban planning in an engaging and practical manner.

Moving beyond classroom concepts, students actively design their own communities within strict special limits and specific guidelines.

Secondary 3 pupil Chui Ki-hin said the workshop transformed his understanding of urban planning.

“I used to think urban planning was simple - that you could just arrange buildings like building blocks and connect the necessary utilities,” he said.

“However, after taking part in the workshop, I realised that it is much more complicated and that there are many constraints to consider.”

Even producing a small model required considerable thought and effort.

“It took me about 45 minutes just to complete this small model. I can only imagine how much more challenging it is to plan a real city.”

International recognition

Apart from its education initiatives, the campaign reaches the community through videos, social media content, exhibitions, quizzes and other public engagement activities.

The campaign’s impact has resonated far beyond Hong Kong. At the 23rd International Business Awards, the promotional initiative triumphed across 10 different categories - capturing six Gold and three Silver awards, as well as one Bronze.

“The aim is to use interesting and heartfelt stories to help the public more easily understand the advanced technologies adopted in infrastructure projects that we see in everyday life, and appreciate the craftsmanship spirit of our construction industry professionals,” Principal Assistant Secretary for Development (Works) Chris Ng said.

He added that Hong Kong’s global standing in engineering would not be possible without the commitment and expertise of industry professionals.

Construction Industry Council General Manager - Corporate Communications Hanks Lee said the trickiest part of the campaign was figuring out how to share professional engineering know-how in a down-to-earth and lively way.

“With the wholehearted support of the industry providing invaluable experience, practical examples and on-site assistance, we were able to tell the story of Hong Kong’s infrastructure.”

Looking ahead, the Development Bureau will continue to leverage digital and innovative media to showcase the technological advancement and professionalism of the construction industry. Through these efforts, it aims to deepen public understanding of the vital role infrastructure plays in Hong Kong’s economic, social and livelihood development, while attracting more young people to join the industry and carry forward the spirit of striving for excellence.