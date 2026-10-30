APEC card visa-free stay extended

The Immigration Department (ImmD) today announced that the visa-free period of stay in Hong Kong for APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) holders will be extended from 60 days to 90 days starting November 1.

To enjoy the visa-free stay, cardholders must have obtained pre-clearance from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The ImmD noted that the APEC Business Mobility Group recently announced that five participating economies of the ABTC Scheme – the People’s Republic of China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; the Philippines; and Singapore – will extend the maximum stay for visiting ABTC holders to 90 days to enhance the card's effectiveness.

While each of the five economies will determine its own implementation timeline, the Mainland will roll out the new arrangement on November 1. The Hong Kong SAR is implementing the extension concurrently to align with the Mainland’s timeline.

Currently, 19 economies participate in the scheme: Australia; Brunei Darussalam; Chile; the People’s Republic of China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; and Vietnam.

ABTC holders who have obtained pre-clearance from these participating economies are entitled to a visa-free stay of no less than 60 days.