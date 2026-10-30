100k private flats projected

The projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 100,000 units, up 4,000 from the previous estimate.

The Housing Bureau said today there were 19,000 unsold units in completed projects as of the end of September.

There were also 62,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers; and 19,000 units from disposed sites where construction may start at any time.

The number of flats under construction in the third quarter this year was 2,800, while 1,700 units were completed during the same period.