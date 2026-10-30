HK to host Vinexpo Asia for 5 years

The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Vinexposium, a leading global organiser of wine and spirits trade events, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a five-year strategic partnership.

Under the agreement, Hong Kong will secure exclusive hosting rights for Vinexpo Asia for five consecutive years starting next year. The first annual event under this partnership is scheduled to take place at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, from June 8 to 10 next year.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Secretary for Culture, Sports & Tourism Rosanna Law and Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam.

Mr Lam thanked Vinexposium, describing the decision as a powerful endorsement of Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international trade centre.

“More importantly, it demonstrates the confidence that global business and event organisers continue to place in Hong Kong. Under this new partnership, we also take Vinexpo Asia beyond the exhibition halls and make it a city-wide event,” he said.

Vinexposium Overseas Events Director Deborah Sanchez noted that Hong Kong has always held a special place in Vinexpo Asia's global strategy.

“Over nearly three decades here, we have built trusted relationships, strong networks, and an unwavering commitment to this market. And today, what our industry needs is stability, clarity and long-term visibility,” she said.

“By establishing Vinexpo Asia here as an annual permanent gathering, we are giving our exhibitors and our international buyers a clear, reliable anchor to plan ahead, invest and grow together. One city, one annual meeting point, one powerful platform connecting the world of wine and spirits across Asia,” she added.

“And now, building on three decades of trust, we are now taking this commitment even further.”