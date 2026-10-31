Wine & Dine Festival draws crowds

Organised by the Tourism Board, the Wine & Dine Festival kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-day run, at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park. This year's festival features more than 340 booths - a 10% increase over last year.

Many festival-goers have been dressing up in costumes to relish the fun and embrace this year’s theme: "Taste the World's Best".

The festival attracts lovers of wine and food from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas. One British tourist who had attended the event previously praised it as a vibrant, exciting reason to visit Hong Kong. He added that his itinerary in Hong Kong is always so packed that he can never complete everything he wants to do, prompting him to return repeatedly.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Guangzhou had made a special two-day trip to Hong Kong to enjoy a few drinks with friends, and remarked that the festival offers a much wider variety of wines at far more affordable prices compared to the Mainland.

Exhibitors have travelled from around 30 countries and regions, and the festival boasts new pavilions showcasing Australia, Canada and Korea.

After attending the event in previous years, one Korean exhibitor described having her own booth at the festival as a dream come true. Highlighting that Hong Kong is open to foreign markets - helping to bring international attention to products such as sake and French wine, for example – she hopes to make the most of the opportunity to promote Korean drinks.

Aside from beverages, of course, the event also offers an array of delicious food.

One local third-time exhibitor is offering a bold twist on Hong Kong’s iconic egg waffles, infusing these with 50-year-aged dried tangerine peel and Pu’er tea and promoting the delicacy as an exclusive "Only in Hong Kong" festival highlight. After visitors queued for hours last year, the booth's on-site cooking equipment has been doubled this time around, with the exhibitor anticipating a 20% surge in revenue.

The festival runs until 1am tonight and until midnight tomorrow night. Admission is $40, and tasting tokens can be purchased on-site to sample the wine and food.