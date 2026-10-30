3 sports events get 'M' Mark status

The Major Sports Events Committee today announced it has awarded “M” Mark status to the 2026 World Triathlon Cup - Hong Kong, the BLAST Premier Hong Kong Rivals 2026, and the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon 2026.

The triathlon tournament is scheduled for November 7 to 8, followed by the esports tournament from November 13 to 15, and the half-marathon tournament on November 15.

Committee Chairman Wilfred Ng said that the World Triathlon Cup allows athletes to showcase their incredible determination against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour and the streets of Central, while the BLAST Premier Hong Kong Rivals draws the attention of esports fans worldwide, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon leverages a world-class landmark to highlight the city’s unique appeal.

“Beyond attracting world-class athletes and international visitors to Hong Kong, these events will further consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a centre for international sports events,” he said.