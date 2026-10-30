Mentorship scheme applications open

The Strive & Rise Programme began recruiting 4,000 mentees for its fifth cohort today, and applications will close on November 19.

Secondary One to Secondary Four students from underprivileged families, particularly those living in subdivided units, can submit their applications through the programme’s mobile app.

Formulated and implemented by an interdepartmental task force led by the Chief Secretary, the programme comprises three key elements – mentorship, personal development plans and financial support.

The one-year intensive foundation training includes mentorship and a structured programme covering orientation, basic training, mentor-mentee interaction, diverse group activities, Mainland study and exchange tours, and more.

It aims to help mentees broaden their horizons, build self-confidence, develop a positive outlook on life, explore more possibilities for personal development, set goals for the future and strive for upward mobility.

Each mentee will be provided with start-up financial support of $5,000. Mentors will assist and guide mentees in developing positive financial planning concepts and implementing their personal development plans.

Upon successful completion of the programme, mentees will receive a scholarship of $5,000 and automatically become members of the Alumni Club.

For enquiries, interested students may approach their schools or the non-governmental organisations assisting the Government in implementing the programme.