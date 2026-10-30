CE congratulates plenary session

Chief Executive John Lee today expressed his warm congratulations on the successful conclusion of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

The session deliberated and adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the CPC on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance.

Mr Lee said he was encouraged and inspired by the session, noting that exercising full and rigorous self-governance bears on the CPC's leadership capability and the country's governance capacity. He emphasised that this holds important guiding significance for the governance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Since assuming office, the Chief Executive has built a government team focused on a result-oriented approach, consistently emphasising that reform is a continuous, ongoing endeavour.

“The Hong Kong SAR Government must closely integrate the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee with Hong Kong's actual circumstances, continue to improve and reform itself, continuously enhance governance efficiency, strengthen the development of the governance team, and improve institutional mechanisms to better respond to public concerns,” Mr Lee said.

“The Hong Kong SAR Government will take forward such measures as incorporating the requirement of full rigour throughout the entire process of the Hong Kong SAR's governance, and better co-ordinating development and security.”

In addition, the Hong Kong SAR Government remains fully committed to implementing Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, transforming the strategic plans into tangible outcomes to drive high-quality development across the city.

The Chief Executive added that the Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to fully and faithfully implement the principle of "one country, two systems". Supported strongly by the central authorities, the Government aims to unite all sectors of the community to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the plenary session.

By leveraging the strength and value of "patriots administering Hong Kong", Mr Lee stated that Hong Kong will fulfil its responsibilities, seize opportunities and contribute to the country's continuous progress in building a great nation and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation.