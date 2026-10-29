Shenzhen Bay to extend hours

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today announced that passenger and vehicle clearance services at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point will be extended by two hours until 2am on October 30 and 31. The arrangement follows a consensus reached with Shenzhen authorities to facilitate festival traffic.

A substantial rise in visitor arrivals and late-night cross-boundary trips is anticipated over the Halloween weekend, which coincides with major local events including the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and mega concerts.

The Hong Kong SAR Government expects the busiest period for northbound traffic at Huanggang Port to be between 11pm and 2am overnight, warning of heavy congestion around the port area and San Tin Highway. The extended hours at Shenzhen Bay aim to divert this late-night flow.

Cross-boundary coach operators have co-ordinated with the Hong Kong SAR Government to extend northbound services utilizing the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

For local public transport services, franchised bus operators will run two special overnight bus routes – NB2 and NB3 – during the early morning hours. These will connect the Shenzhen Bay Control Point and Yuen Long/Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun respectively.

Clearance arrangements at Huanggang Port will remain unchanged.

Travellers are advised to check real-time updates – including average passenger and private car waiting times – via the Security Bureau’s “Easy Boundary” platform or the Transport Department’s “HKeMobility” mobile application to plan their journeys and avoid delays.