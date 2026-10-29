Team formed to probe fire failings

The Public Service Commission today announced the formation of an investigation team to examine alleged deficiencies and failings in overseeing the fire risks associated with the works at Wang Fuk Court.

The move follows a referral by Chief Executive John Lee to activate the Administrative Responsibility Two-tier Investigation Mechanism under the Heads of Department Accountability System. The team will probe whether the relevant departments failed to properly discharge their duties and responsibilities regarding fire risk oversight.

As identified in the report submitted by the independent committee set up in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, the departments under review include the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit, the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department and the Labour Department.

Tasked with collecting evidence, the team will investigate the responsibilities of the individual officers concerned, examining whether they neglected their duties or contravened departmental guidelines, the Civil Service Code and civil service administrative regulations.

The team is also mandated to advise the Government on appropriate disciplinary or administrative actions against officers with alleged failings, in accordance with departmental guidelines, the Public Service (Administration) Order, the Public Service (Disciplinary) Regulation and other relevant regulations.

Chaired by Commission Chairman Maisie Cheng Mei-sze, the team also comprises Commission members Ann Kung Yeung Yun-chi and Adrian Wong Koon-man.

Ms Cheng stated that the team will spearhead the investigation, directly participating in and supervising the entire process.

“We will take the committee report and the voluminous information which has been made public earlier as a starting point, uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the course of ascertaining the facts as well as sorting out and clarifying the administrative responsibilities of the civil servants concerned, including whether they had failed their duties and contravened relevant departmental guidelines, the Civil Service Code and civil service administrative regulations,” she added.

To support its work, the team has established a support office under the Investigation Regulation.

The Government has progressively deployed personnel from various grades to join the preparatory work since August. Over the past few weeks, the team has studied extensive material released by the independent committee to facilitate the investigation.

Moving forward, the support office will assist the team by requesting information from the relevant departments and arranging professional, rigorous meetings with the civil servants involved.