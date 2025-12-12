HK to hold APEC ministers' meeting

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today welcomed the central government’s decision to hold the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM) 2026 in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive John Lee said the country will host APEC 2026 while Hong Kong will, for the first time, hold the APEC FMM 2026 next October.

Mr Lee said that Hong Kong is grateful for the central government's trust and support, adding that the Hong Kong SAR Government will spare no effort in making comprehensive and meticulous preparations to support our country in successfully hosting APEC 2026.

“The Hong Kong SAR Government will leverage Hong Kong's experience and strengths as an international financial centre to ensure the successful organisation of the FMM in Hong Kong,” he said.

“Hong Kong will also seize this opportunity to deepen international exchanges and co-operation, better integrating into and serving the overall national development.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan also thanked the country for choosing Hong Kong to hold the FMM.

“This not only allows us to showcase Hong Kong's comprehensive development in the economic, financial and social dimensions to participating economies and the international community but also helps deepen our collaboration with other APEC member economies, thereby fully demonstrating Hong Kong's role as a 'super connector'.”

As the host of APEC 2026, China will be responsible for preparing for and chairing the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, as well as a series of ministerial and other meetings next year.

The FMM, to be held in Hong Kong, will be hosted by the Ministry of Finance, and arranged and organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

The Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury will lead a dedicated task force to co-ordinate relevant planning and preparatory work.