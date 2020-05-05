Gov’t to distribute reusable masks

The Government will distribute free reusable face masks to all Hong Kong citizens, the Innovation & Technology Bureau announced today.

The CuMask, made with six layers and special ergonomic features, was developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles & Apparel.

Two of its layers contain copper which is capable of immobilising bacteria, common viruses and other harmful substances.

The mask complies with the American Society for Testing & Materials F2100 Level 1 Standard in terms of particle and bacterial filtration efficiency, resistance to penetration by synthetic blood, and flammability and pressure resistance.

It is also reusable for up to 60 washes.

The bureau said, except for babies and infants, all holders of valid Hong Kong identity cards are eligible to obtain a mask.

Citizens can register online from 7am tomorrow till June 6. Each registration can cater for a maximum of six persons.

Upon successful registration, the mask will be delivered to the door by Hongkong Post within two weeks.

Primary and kindergarten students will each be given two masks, which will be delivered directly to children's schools. Parents do not have to register.

The Government has also arranged to deliver over 140,000 of the masks to residential homes and social welfare institutions for their distribution to those including elderly and the homeless.

Click here for registration details.