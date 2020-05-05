Class resumption date set

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said the Government is confident that classes can resume on May 27.

Mr Yeung made the statement at a press conference this afternoon.

He said: “We are not announcing class resumption right away. We are giving advance notice of about three weeks for all the stakeholders to get prepared for the school resumption.”

The Government will continue to monitor the situation during this period and adjust the school resumption plan if necessary, he added.

"At this stage we are still pretty confident that we should be able to resume classes on May 27."