Alleged rule breaches probed

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said law enforcement agencies are investigating cases where police officers are suspected of breaching property rules and will give a full account to society.

Speaking to reporters before the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam said nobody is above the law.

“The law will be applied in the same manner regardless of the status, the background, the political affiliation of that particular person.

“As far as I am concerned, as the Chief Executive of Hong Kong and also as an individual, no law-breaking behaviour is acceptable. But it is not for me to stand here to judge each and every case because every case or every complaint has to be investigated and analysed by the law enforcement agencies.

“I am sure that they will do it as diligently as possible and will give a full account to society, especially given the recent concerns.”