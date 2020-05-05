Drug delivery scheme examined

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang (second right) thanks dedicated pharmacists from the Pharmaceutical Society of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Pharmaceutical Care Foundation for their help.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang today visited the temporary operation centre for the special scheme for delivering urgently needed prescription medication to Hong Kong people in Guangdong and Fujian.

Under the compulsory quarantine arrangements, many Hong Kong people who are staying in Guangdong and Fujian provinces are unable to attend follow-up consultations in Hong Kong to replenish their prescription medication and return to the Mainland on the same day.

The Government introduced a special scheme on February 24 to deliver medicine to them, with priority given to those who would run out of prescription medication by end-April.

Mr Tsang was pleased to learn that as of April 29, prescription medication deliveries had been made to more than 7,600 Hong Kong residents in need.

He thanked the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions for offering voluntary services for the drug delivery scheme with its well-established service networks on the Mainland.

Mr Tsang also thanked the Pharmaceutical Society of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Pharmaceutical Care Foundation for deploying pharmacists to the temporary operation centre to help verify drug records and patients' information.

During his visit, he gave encouragement to participating volunteers and thanked them for their support for the scheme.

Mr Tsang said as the expiry date for the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation has been extended to June 7, the special scheme will be extended and give priority to cases in which prescription drugs will run out on or before that date.

Call 2343 2255 for enquiries about the scheme.