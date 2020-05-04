Local transmission status explained

The Centre for Health Protection today said that it could not conclude that local COVID-19 transmissions have stopped.

Its Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a media briefing this afternoon that the virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days and that the centre will consider that local transmissions have stopped after two incubation periods.

She said: "Although we have already observed one incubation period and the situation is getting better now, we cannot conclude that the local transmission chain has been cut.

“Relaxation of the physical distancing and other measures may not necessarily tie in with the 28 days exactly. There are other factors to consider.”

Dr Chuang added that as this is a new virus, it is difficult to predict what will happen in the near future.

