1 COVID-19 case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection says it is investigating an additional confirmed COVID-19 case.

The newly reported case involves a 27-year-old female who returned to Hong Kong from the United States.

Epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the confirmed case are ongoing.

The centre urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and go out less to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people.

