Exemption for manufacturers set

The Government today announced the mechanism for Hong Kong enterprises with manufacturing operations in the Mainland to apply for exemption from the compulsory quarantine arrangement.

It said the Trade & Industry Department has started processing applications.

The Chief Secretary may designate anybody or category of people for exemption from quarantine if their travelling is necessary for purposes relating to manufacturing operations in the interest of Hong Kong's economic development.

With effect from May 4, the Chief Secretary has exempted two categories of people from the quarantine arrangement.

They include owners of Hong Kong enterprises with a valid business registration certificate and with manufacturing operations in the Mainland and up to one person employed and authorised by the enterprise, as well as up to two people employed and authorised by such an enterprise.

Exempted people must only travel to and stay in the city where the Mainland factory of their Hong Kong enterprise's manufacturing operations is located and must take every precautionary measure to ensure personal hygiene and avoid unnecessary social contact.

After returning to Hong Kong, they will be subject to medical surveillance arranged by the Department of Health during their stay in Hong Kong and will be required to wear masks and have their body temperatures checked daily.

They will also have to report any discomfort to the Department of Health.

Click here for more information.