Keep good hygiene habits: CHP

The Centre for Health Protection today appealed to the public to keep good hand hygiene habits in support of Hand Hygiene Day on May 5.

The centre said that performing hand hygiene frequently - especially before touching the mouth, nose or eyes - is key to preventing COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

It is also a proven measure in preventing healthcare associated infections and the spread of antimicrobial disease.

Patients and healthcare workers can be good working partners in improving hand hygiene practices, the centre said, adding members of the public and healthcare workers can remind each other to clean their hands.

Additionally, a video has been launched to encourage people to observe good personal hand hygiene, be they at home, at school, in a clinic or a hospital ward.

