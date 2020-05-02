Timely subsidy disbursement urged

Property management companies and owners’ organisations which have successfully applied for an anti-epidemic support scheme were reminded today to disburse the hardship allowance to frontline workers as soon as practicable upon receiving the subsidies.

The Home Affairs Department said the workers concerned shall acknowledge receipt of the allowance using the prescribed forms.

The property management companies or owners’ organisations shall submit a report on the allowance’s overall payment to the Property Management Services Authority within three months of receiving the subsidies.

The department and/or the authority will conduct a random review and check to ensure that the frontline property management workers have received the allowance.

As of today, more than 8,160 applications have been received for the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector under the Anti-epidemic Fund.

About 2,850 applications have been approved, involving more than $100 million in subsidies and benefitting more than 17,500 building blocks and about 25,500 frontline workers.

Call 3696 1156 or 3696 1166 for enquiries.