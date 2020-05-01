2 new COVID-19 cases reported

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases that involve a 34-year-old male and 16-year-old female.

Both are Hong Kong residents who returned from Pakistan on a chartered flight yesterday.

Centre for Health Protection Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan called on people to stay vigilant even though the number of confirmed cases has dropped recently.

“Whether these strict social distancing measures can be relaxed, as I mentioned before, the World Health Organization uses a number of factors for consideration. The number of cases is one of the factors and there are other factors that guide our decision.”

She noted that experts for the Government will also discuss social distancing measures and if they make any new decisions, an announcement will be made.

“For the boundary control measures, I think the relevant bureaus and departments will release details when they are ready. Of course, advice from the CHP has been sought.”

“For government offices, because the disease (number of new COVID-19 cases) has come down a bit, many services by the Government have to be provided. So I am sure they will take infection control measures, such as spacing out lunchtimes and also infection control measures in the offices.”

Meanwhile, the Hospital Authority reported that there are currently 194 patients under isolation and that 859 patients have been discharged upon recovery.

