IT vendors list enrolment opens

Information Technology service providers can apply to enrol for the IT Service Providers Reference List of the Distance Business Programme from 9am on May 4, the Innovation & Technology Commission announced today.

The commission explained that to support enterprises to continue their business and services during the epidemic, the programme provides funding support for enterprises to adopt IT solutions for developing distance business.

The programme will also provide an IT Service Providers Reference List to offer relevant market information for enterprises' reference.

To enrol for the list, a service provider should possess a valid Business Registration Certificate and technical capability and experience relating to 12 IT solution categories.

Such categories include online business, online customer services and engagement, online/cloud-based financial management systems, and virtual meeting and conference tools.

The list with the first batch of service providers will be available on May 15 on the programme website and updated regularly thereafter.

Under the programme, for each IT solution and relevant training expenses for the employees, the funding ceiling is $100,000.

Each enterprise may receive total funding of up to $300,000 to undertake a project to be completed within six months.

The programme will be open to enterprises for funding applications on May 18.

The Distance Business Programme Vetting Committee has been set up to oversee the implementation of the programme, while the Hong Kong Productivity Council is the programme’s secretariat.

Click here for more information.