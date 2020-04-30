Immigration services to resume

The Immigration Department today announced that aside from its Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres (SIDCC) service and passenger immigration clearance service, it will resume full public services on May 4.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the services of the nine SIDCCs had been suspended earlier.

Around 640,000 people could not replace their Hong Kong identity cards during their specified periods and about 90,000 people are waiting to collect their new identity cards.

To allow affected people to apply for and collect identity cards in an orderly manner, the SIDCCs will first provide identity card collection service and arrange applicants born in 1957 to 1961 who had made appointments before to have their cards replaced once the service resumes.

Other applicants are advised to make appointments to replace their identity cards if they have not done so before.

The department plans to revise designated replacement periods for identity card holders born in 1957 to 1963 and between 1970 and 1976.

Details will be announced later. For enquiries regarding identity cards, call 3521 6565.

Additionally, passenger immigration clearance services at immigration control points except for the Hong Kong International Airport, Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Control Points will remain suspended until further notice.

Call 2824 6111 or send an email for enquiries.