Home affairs services to resume

The Home Affairs Department today announced that Home Affairs Enquiry Centres and the Estate Beneficiaries Support Unit will resume normal opening hours starting May 4.

The move aligns with the Government's arrangement to resume public services under a phased approach.

The department's enquiry hotline 2835 2500 will also return to normal.

Multi-purpose halls, conference rooms, classrooms, meeting rooms and activity rooms of community halls and centres will re-open to organisations with approved bookings, with a limit of four participants for each activity to be held to avoid group gatherings and ensure that appropriate social distancing is maintained.

The services provided by the Office of the Licensing Authority remain normal.