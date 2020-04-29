Fitness centre subsidies to open

The Fitness Centre Subsidy Scheme launched by the Home Affairs Bureau under the second phase of the Anti-epidemic Fund will be open for applications from May 4 to June 3.

The scheme aims to provide a one-off subsidy of $100,000 to each fitness centre to tide businesses over the financial difficulties arising from their closure pursuant to the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements & Directions) (Business & Premises) Regulation.

Call 2302 9089 or email for enquiries.