Advisory on festival issued

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (left) learns about the activities of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival online.

The Home Affairs Bureau today urged people to avoid participating in the Jiao Festival in Cheung Chau to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival Committee earlier announced that the arrangement of the 2020 Cheung Chau Jiao Festival will be simplified.

A ritual ceremony will be held in accordance with tradition while the bun carnival, the floating colours parade, plays for the gods, the rice race and the unicorn and kung-fu performance will be cancelled.

Members of the public will not be allowed to enter the venue where the bun towers are located while the arrangement to distribute lucky buns to the public on May 1 has been cancelled.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui said that although various activities for the Jiao Festival have been cancelled, some people may still plan to go to Cheung Chau.

“I hereby remind members of the public to refrain from going out unnecessarily and to maintain appropriate social distancing with others at all times in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through social contact.”

The bureau has uploaded 360-degree videos and photos of festival activities onto its Facebook page.