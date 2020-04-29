Public services to resume on May 4

To align with the phased resumption of public services, various government departments have announced their latest arrangements.

The Department of Justice’s public services will resume normal from May 4. The reception counters of the department’s Prosecutions Division and Civil Division will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

The Legal Aid Department’s offices will resume normal office hours on May 4 to provide public services including civil and criminal legal aid application and litigation services.

The Government Logistics Department’s collection office will resume normal operation from May 4 and open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

The Lands Department's offices will resume public counter services and enquiry telephone lines on May 4, providing services such as payment of government rent and premiums, map sales, and collection of compensation for land resumption.

Except for the surveying services to be conducted outside Hong Kong, all services of the Marine Department will resume starting May 4.

The Rating & Valuation Department will resume normal operation of public services from May 4, with its enquiry counters opening from 8.15am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except on public holidays.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department said office hours for the Civil Engineering Library, applications for dumping licences and sand removal permits, and the Mines Division’s Permit & Licensing Office will return to normal on May 4.

Public services of the Water Supplies Department, the Planning Department and the Drainage Services Department will resume normal on May 4.

Starting from May 4, the Registration & Electoral Office’s enquiry counter and offices, and the Building Department’s public counter services will reopen.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission Against Corruption's headquarters and regional offices will also resume normal services from May 4.

Click here for the latest public service arrangements.