Leisure facilities to gradually reopen

In light of the latest COVID-19 situation, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today that some of its leisure venues will be reopened in phases on May 6 and May 11.

Non-fee charging outdoor leisure facilities that will be reopened on May 6 include running tracks in sports grounds (for jogging only), fitness equipment, pebble walking trails, cycling facilities, badminton courts, tennis courts, skateparks, skateboard grounds, roller skating rinks, model car play areas, model boat pools and table tennis tables.

Fee-charging outdoor leisure facilities to be reopened on the same day include tennis courts, bowling greens, Ngau Chi Wan Park Archery Range, Shek O Obstacle Golf Course and the archery range, golf driving range and practice greens at Tuen Mun Recreation & Sports Centre.

The leisure facilities that will be reopened on May 11 are all indoor ones. They are badminton courts, squash courts, table tennis rooms/tables, the Hong Kong Velodrome cycling track, golf driving bays, bowling greens, jogging tracks and tennis courts.

Leisure facilities including public swimming pools, beaches, soccer pitches, basketball courts, gateball courts and children's play equipment will continue to be closed until further notice.

The reopened fee-charging leisure facilities can be booked via Leisure Link's Internet Booking Service from May 5. The Leisure Link Booking Office of the District Leisure Services Offices will resume service on May 6. The venues' Leisure Link Booking Office and Self-service Kiosk will resume booking services on the same day as the reopening of these leisure facilities.

Venue users have to comply with the Prevention & Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation that prohibits group gatherings of more than four people.

The LCSD will step up cleansing and arrange temperature checks for people entering indoor venues, limit the numbers of users, as well as open alternate courts/rinks/tables and close spectator stands. Changing rooms and shower facilities at the reopened venues will be temporarily closed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Regarding cultural venues, Central Library, City Hall Public Library, Kowloon Public Library, Tsuen Wan Public Library, Sha Tin Public Library, Tuen Mun Public Library and Ping Shan Tin Shui Wai Public Library will partially reopen from May 6 and arrange admission by sessions with each session lasting about one hour.

Admission to these libraries will be on a first-come, first-served basis for each session. Children aged under 12 will be allowed entry only when accompanied by an adult.

The Museum of Art, Heritage Museum, Museum of History, Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, Law Uk Folk Museum, Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum, Sheung Yiu Folk Museum, Sam Tung Uk Museum, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, Fireboat Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery, Railway Museum, Film Archive and Visual Arts Centre (hiring studios only) will partially open from May 6 from 10am to 5pm daily except their regular closing day.

All performance venues will not be opened before the end of May. The Chinese Opera Festival and the International Arts Carnival, initially scheduled from June to August, have been cancelled.

Apart from maintaining URBTIX Internet and mobile app ticketing and hotline services, box offices and ticket dispensing machines at LCSD performance venues will resume operation from noon to 6.30pm daily from May 6.

Visitors to public libraries, museums and performance venue box offices should wear surgical masks and need to undergo temperature checks before admission. Measures including cleaning will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, some Antiquities & Monuments Office venues will be reopened from May 6. They are the Heritage Discovery Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, Ping Shan Tang Clan Gallery together with Heritage Trail Visitors Centre, Tai Fu Tai in San Tin, Old House of Wong Uk Village in Sha Tin, Fortified Structure in Ha Pak Nai and No. 10 San Wai in Wong Chuk Hang.

The interactive exhibits and public events at these venues will remain suspended.

Visitors to these venues have to undergo temperature checks and they should wear surgical masks upon admission. The number of visitors will be limited while cleaning and disinfection of the venues will be stepped up.