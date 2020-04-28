Driving test services to resume

The Transport Department today announced that its driving test (road test) service will resume on May 4 to align with the resumption of public services in phases.

The department said candidates scheduled to take a road test on or after May 4 should take the test according to the test date, time and the driving test centre specified in their appointment letter.

Candidates affected by the suspension of driving test centres will be notified by post of the rescheduled test.

Driving test (written test Part A) and taxi written test services will resume on May 26.

Candidates affected by the suspension of written test services will be rescheduled to take the tests from May 26 and thereafter and notified by post of the rescheduling.

All candidates participating in the driving, road and written tests, must wear surgical masks inside the test centres and throughout the test.

They must also clean their hands with alcohol sanitisers and undergo body temperature screening.

If a candidate does not wear a surgical mask, refuses body temperature screening or has a body temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the venue and the test will be rescheduled.

To improve air circulation inside the vehicle compartment, driving examiners may open vehicle windows during the test.

The department urged candidates not to attend a driving test if they are unwell.

For applicants who are absent from a driving test on medical grounds, they may submit their postponement applications with the original sick leave or medical certificate to the Driving Test Appointment Office within one month from the test date for rescheduling.

Candidates applying for a postponement, temporary cancellation of driving test appointment or change of driving test region may submit signed application letters, copies of identification document and driving test appointment letter via the drop-in box at the Kowloon Licensing Office or post them to the Driving Test Appointment Office on 2/F, Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices, 303 Cheung Sha Wan Road.

Application of driving test appointment services for fresh candidates and repeaters will continue to be suspended until further notice. Call 2771 7723 for enquiries.

Vehicle Examination Centres will resume full services on May 4. The department will continue to process applications for licensing and related services submitted by applicants with scheduled appointments via the drop-in boxes, by post or online except for the direct issue of a full Hong Kong driving licence.

Applications may be submitted via the drop-in boxes at the offices concerned between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday except public holidays.

Those who have made online appointments for renewal of a full driving licence, vehicle licence, and transfer of vehicle ownership or international driving permit can visit the Licensing Office concerned at the scheduled time.

To maintain social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the offices concerned will continue to suspend walk-in counter services.