Caspar Tsui visits leisure facilities

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (right) inspects a self-service book UV-C steriliser at the Hong Kong Central Library.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui visited the Hong Kong Central Library and Causeway Bay Sports Ground today to inspect preparations for the reopening of Leisure & Cultural Services Department facilities.

Mr Tsui learnt that the department will step up anti-epidemic efforts such as enhancing cleaning measures, providing hand sanitisers, measuring body temperatures of visitors at the Hong Kong Central Library, limiting the number of visitors and providing anti-epidemic equipment to frontline staff.

People should remain vigilant given the unpredictable developments of the epidemic, Mr Tsui said.

He also reminded the public to adopt sufficient precautionary measures when using the facilities when they reopen.