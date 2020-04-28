Patrick Nip inspects public services

Mr Nip visits the Causeway Bay Integrated Family Service Centre where he is briefed on the centre’s plans for social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip (left) is briefed by a driving examiner on the infection control measures while conducting driving tests.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip today visited the Transport Department (TD) and the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to learn more about the preparations made by both departments to resume public services.

The Government announced that the resumption of public services will start from May 4 under a phased approach.

While the TD will resume road tests on that day, written tests will resume on May 26.

The SWD will also gradually resume the services of its Integrated Family Service Centres (IFSC).

Mr Nip first visited the driving test centre in Ho Man Tin where he was briefed by the Commissioner for Transport Mable Chan on arrangements for the resumption of road tests and the implementation of infection control measures at driving test centres.

Such measures will require candidates to wear surgical masks and undergo body temperature screening at entrances.

As for the written tests, Mr Nip said he was pleased to learn that the TD will keep seats apart at appropriate distances and step up cleansing of computers at test centres.

Mr Nip then visited the Causeway Bay Integrated Family Service Centre where he was briefed on the plan to gradually resume services at IFSCs and measures to reduce social contact.

Mr Nip also learned that various infection control measures to safeguard the health of colleagues as well as service users will be put in place. For example, group activities will be conducted for no more than four participants and physical partitioning will be erected in meeting rooms for counselling services.

Mr Nip emphasised that many people hope that the Government can provide more public services when the epidemic situation becomes stable.

“I am pleased to learn that the departments have made all the necessary preparations for providing the services needed by the public while striving to safeguard public health.

“Government departments will continue to maintain a high degree of vigilance and adopt all the necessary precautionary measures. The Government will also closely monitor the situation and determine when to embark on a full resumption of normal business.”

Mr Nip expressed hope that the public will continue to fight the virus together with the Government.

He also thanked civil servants for their commitment and dedicated efforts to serve the public during the epidemic.