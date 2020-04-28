Rental aid boost helps park tenants

Tenants of the EcoPark, country park refreshment kiosks and the Hong Kong Wetland Park will benefit from increased rental concessions for government premises.

To help tenants cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, rental concessions of government premises from April to September will be increased from 50% to 75%.

The Environment Bureau said tenants of the EcoPark, country park refreshment kiosks and the Hong Kong Wetland Park will receive additional rental concessions of about $3.6 million.

Together with the 50% rental concessions provided by the Government from last October to March, these tenants will receive concessions of more than $17 million within 12 months, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, tenants of the Hong Kong Wetland Park will receive a full rental waiver during the park’s closure.