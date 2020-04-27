Shoreline clean-up conducted

Government workers deliver the refuse collected at a beach in Kung Pui Wan to a temporary storage point.

Various government departments, together with volunteers today conducted a shoreline clean-up along the remote rocky beach in Kung Pui Wan, Tap Mun to remove two tonnes of refuse.

The Environmental Protection Department, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) and the Marine Department participated in the operation.

The Inter-departmental Working Group on Marine Environmental Management said the beach, facing the windy and wavy sea, is not easily accessible by working vessels and the rough terrain connecting the rocky beach also increases the difficulty of routine cleaning work.

FEHD cleaners along with the volunteers packed the refuse and delivered it on foot to a nearby pier for temporary storage. FEHD staff then took the refuse to the Marine Department's collection vessel in batches for onward delivery to a rubbish collection point for centralised handling.

To minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19, the operation was carried out in groups of no more than four participants each. They maintained an appropriate distance from each other and paid heed to personal protection, including wearing masks.

The working group thanked the volunteers for taking part and called on the public to keep the countryside and shoreline clean during outings.

