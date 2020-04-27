Game centre subsidies open

The Amusement Game Centres Subsidy Scheme and the Mahjong/Tin Kau Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund opened for applications today.





The application deadline is May 27.

The two subsidy schemes provide immediate financial relief to licence holders or persons-in-charge of premises whose businesses have been hard-hit by COVID-19 and have been ordered to close under the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements & Directions) (Business & Premises) Regulation.

A one-off subsidy of $100,000 will be given to each eligible operator of an amusement game centre licensed under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance, eligible operators of e-sports venues that have been duly exempted or applied for but not yet obtained exemption from the same ordinance, and eligible operators of Internet computer services centres registered with the Home Affairs Department’s Office of the Licensing Authority.

For the mahjong and Tin Kau licence holders scheme, a one-off subsidy of $100,000 will be provided to each eligible holder of a relevant licence issued under the Gambling Ordinance.

The eligible licence holders or persons-in-charge of the premises should submit applications to the licensing authority. Upon receipt of the completed application form and the required supporting documents, the subsidies can generally be disbursed in about two weeks.

Both subsidy schemes' application forms and guides can be downloaded from the authority's website.

They can also be obtained from the authority's office at Rooms 2503-05, 25/F, AIA Tower, 183 Electric Road, North Point.

Call the authority at 2116 5230 for the amusement game centres subsidy or 2117 2977 for the mahjong and Tin Kau licence scheme.