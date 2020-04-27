Caspar Tsui visits enquiry centre

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (centre) visits the Wan Chai Home Affairs Enquiry Centre to learn about its daily operation.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui visited the Wan Chai Home Affairs Enquiry Centre today to learn about its daily operation and anti-epidemic measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mr Tsui gained an understanding about the services provided, which include answering public enquiries about information on government services and administration of declarations and oaths for private use.

He also inspected the precautionary measures adopted by the centre in view of the epidemic, such as enhanced disinfection, conducting body temperature checks for people entering the centre and providing hand sanitisers as well as surgical masks and eye goggles to front-line staff for the health of the public and the staff.

Mr Tsui said it is crucial for various sectors in the community to fight the epidemic as one and get through the difficult times together.

He thanked the Home Affairs Department staff for standing steadfast at their posts to serve the public during this period.