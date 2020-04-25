Aid for food producers set

The Government today announced it will provide subsidies to local primary producers to give them immediate financial relief.

It will provide a subsidy of $10,000 to each local primary producer, including owners of vegetable farms, hydroponic farms, flower farms and nurseries, marine fish culture farms, pond fish farms, fishing vessels and fish collector vessels, but excluding livestock farms.

About 7,600 local primary producers will benefit from the measure. The total amount of subsidy involved is about $76 million.

Those who have already benefitted from the Subsidies for Live Marine Fish Wholesale Traders & Fishing Vessels with Mainland Deckhands in the first round of the Anti-epidemic Fund will not be eligible.

The Government will also provide a one-off interest-free deferral of loan repayment for a year to loan borrowers under the Fisheries Development Loan Fund of the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund.

The department will issue a letter together with a confirmation slip to all borrowers. Upon receipt of the borrower’s confirmation of acceptance, it will make the new repayment arrangement.

Additionally, to support wholesale traders operating in fresh food wholesale markets who provide a stable food supply to Hong Kong, the Government will provide a subsidy of $40,000 to each eligible trader.

The ceiling of the grant for each wholesale trader under the same business registration operating multiple stores is $200,000.

Those who have already benefitted from the Retail Sector Subsidy Scheme and the Food Licence Holder Subsidy Scheme in the first round of the Anti-epidemic Fund will not be eligible.

About 1,300 wholesale traders will benefit from this measure.

The application period for the subsidies will end on June 1.

Application forms have been uploaded here and here.

Subsidies will be disbursed to successful applicants as soon as possible.