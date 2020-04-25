2 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newly reported cases involve an 18-year old female who is an overseas student and a 61-year-old male who returned to Hong Kong with his family from the United Kingdom.

Epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

The centre urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and go out less to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people.

