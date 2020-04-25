Avoid gathering at beaches: LCSD

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department today appealed to members of the public not to swim or gather at beaches to achieve social distancing and avoid accidents.

In view of the COVID-19 situation and the Prevention & Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation, gazetted beaches are temporarily closed and lifesaving services are suspended, the department said.

Its staff will step up patrols of the beaches concerned and take follow-up actions against any violation of relevant regulations.