May 1 procession prohibited

Police today announced its decision to prohibit two public meetings and object to a public procession intended to be held on Hong Kong Island on May 1.

Upon risk assessment, Police said it regarded that the public meetings and procession are high-risk activities with crowd gatherings.

Police have grounds to believe that such activities do not only increase the risk of infecting participants and other people with COVID-19, but pose a serious threat to the lives and health of all citizens, jeopardising public safety and affecting the rights of others.

Police emphasised that it believed it is necessary to prohibit the public meetings and object to the public procession in accordance with the Public Order Ordinance for maintaining public order and public safety as well as protecting the rights and freedom of others.

Police reminded the public that taking part in an unauthorised assembly is criminal offence and those found guilty could be liable to five years’ imprisonment.