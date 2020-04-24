Tenders for ferry services invited

The Transport Department today invited tenders for operating six major licensed ferry services for outlying islands for five years from April 1, 2021.

The six routes are between Central to Cheung Chau, Inter-islands between Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chai Ma Wan and Cheung Chau, Central to Mui Wo, Central to Peng Chau, Central to Yung Shue Wan and Central to Sok Kwu Wan.

The department said that for the purposes of maintaining financial viability of the six major routes, alleviating the burden of fare increases on passengers, enhancing service quality and promoting a green city development, the Government would continue to provide special measures to the routes.

Such measures would include launching a new Vessel Subsidy Scheme to help selected ferry operators replace the fleets of the six major routes and introduce greener vessels in phases, straddling 10 years from 2021.

Having regard to factors such as passenger demand, overall fleet requirements, flexibility in vessel deployment, operational efficiency, and after consulting the Islands District Council, the six major routes are grouped into two packages for tendering.

The first package covers Central-Cheung Chau, Peng Chau-Mui Wo-Chi Ma Wan-Cheung Chau (Inter Islands) and Central-Mui Wo routes.

The other package covers Central-Peng Chau, Central-Yung Shue Wan and Central-Sok Kwu Wan routes.

Tenderers are required to propose a fare for each fare type of each relevant route and it must not exceed the existing fare level of the corresponding route by more than 5%. Tenders should also include in their submissions fare concession proposals that will be considered in the tender evaluation.

In support of the Government's development of a smart city, tenderers should propose measures including dissemination of real-time arrival/departure time of ferry routes, number of remaining seats via mobile phone apps and opening up such data for the public’s use under data.gov.hk.

The tenders must be sealed in envelopes and placed in the Transport Department Tender Box adjacent to the reception counter of the department on the 10th floor of South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei before noon on June 30.

The cover of the tender submission should be marked with tender reference TD 382/2019 and include the subject of the tender. It should also be addressed to the Commissioner for Transport.

Tender documents will be available for collection at the Transport Department’s Ferry & Paratransit Division on the 14th Floor, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei from April 27 during office hours.