GD, HK boost IP co-operation

Guangdong and Hong Kong today endorsed the co-operation projects on intellectual property (IP) rights protection for 2020.

The Guangdong/Hong Kong Expert Group on the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights agreed to further strengthen co-operation, continue to promote the development of IP trading and high-end service industries, and foster regional innovation.

It will also promote the further development of IP co-operation between Guangdong and Hong Kong through embracing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

The group's co-operation projects for 2020 cover areas such as strengthening IP co-operation in the Greater Bay Area, and promoting co-operation on IP protection, trading, exchange and deliberation in Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Apart from organising the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High Value Patent Portfolio Contest 2020, the group will continue to promote the development of IP trading in both places to enhance the commercialisation and exploitation of scientific research achievements, and to promote settlement of IP disputes by arbitration or mediation.

On cross-boundary IP protection, customs authorities in both places will continue to focus on combating infringing goods destined for Hong Kong or Belt & Road countries through Hong Kong.

In the past year, group members have implemented 27 co-operation projects to promote regional IP development.

The expert group was set up in August 2003 to enhance exchanges and co-operation in IP protection, in the aspects of promotion and education, training, enforcement, research study and information dissemination.