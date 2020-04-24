95K flats forecast

The projected private flat supply for the next three to four years is 95,000 units, 2,000 more than the previous estimate.

The Transport & Housing Bureau today said there were 10,000 unsold units in completed projects at the end of March.

There were 60,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers, and 25,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the first quarter was 900, while the number of units completed for the period was 4,200.

Click here for details.