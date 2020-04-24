Financial review report welcomed

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Christopher Hui today welcomed the publication of the Process Review Panel for the Financial Reporting Council’s 11th annual report.

​Mr Hui said the process review is an important institutional function designed to help enhance the council's transparency and accountability in performing its statutory functions.

The council handled 137 cases related to possible auditing and reporting irregularities, and possible non-compliance with accounting requirements in relation to listed entities in Hong Kong, in 2018.

The panel reviewed six of the cases and considered that the council had handled them in accordance with its internal procedures.

Mr Hui added that the panel has made useful observations and suggestions which are conducive to the further improvement of the council’s work.

Click here for the report.