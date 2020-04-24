R&D funding scheme opens

The Innovation & Technology Commission (ITC) today launched the 2020 Mainland-Hong Kong Joint Funding Scheme to support and encourage further research and development (R&D) projects between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

The ITC said applications will be accepted from today and invited proposals for applied R&D projects jointly conducted by both sides under two specific themes of biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

The biotechnology research projects should focus on prevention and treatment of neurological diseases and cancer.

Applications for the scheme must be submitted simultaneously by the Hong Kong and Mainland institutions to the ITC and Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST) respectively, and the R&D work must be conducted in both places.

The ITC and MOST will provide funding to the Hong Kong and Mainland applicant organisations and monitor project progress according to their own requirements.

The application deadline is June 15.

Click here for details.