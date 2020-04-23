Liaison office role explained

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is representing the Central People’s Government to oversee the implementation of the Basic Law and “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang made the statement today when speaking with reporters at the Legislative Council.

Mr Tsang said: “Of course, they have the right and obligation to see whether the Basic Law and “one country, two systems” are being implemented rightly in Hong Kong."

Regarding the National Anthem Bill, he said the Government is still waiting for the LegCo House Committee to elect its chairman so that the meeting can start and the second reading can be resumed.